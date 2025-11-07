'Vande Mataram' symbol of patriotism, sacrifice: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said 'Vande Mataram' was not just a song, but a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and devotion to the nation.

Inaugurating a programme at the Lok Seva Bhavan to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Majhi said the then British administration had banned 'Vande Mataram' as it became a powerful tool for the freedom struggle.

"Vande Mataram is not just a song, it is a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and bravery. This song, which was part of Bankimchandra's novel 'Ananda Math', awakened the consciousness, enthusiasm and revolutionary spirit in the hearts of the countrymen during the freedom movement," he said.

Majhi participated in the collective singing of the national song, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Delhi.

"Vande Mataram rekindles the fire of patriotism in our hearts. This year-long celebration is very important to instil patriotism among the youth, children and students," he said.

The CM said that over the next one year, collective singing of the song, cultural events and awareness programs will be held in all districts, at schools, colleges, and government and private organisations.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner Anu Garg were among the senior officers present at the programme, along with all departmental secretaries and state employees.

Students of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya sang the song at the programme. PTI AAM AAM SOM