Mumbai: BJP workers on Friday staged a protest outside the house of Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi in Mumbai after he declined city BJP chief and MLA Ameet Satam’s invitation for a mass recital of ‘Vande Mataram’ near his residence.

BJP leaders, including state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha along with party workers assembled outside Azmi’s home in Bandra and recited the national song.

Talking to reporters, Azmi said Muslims who believe in shariah will not equate anyone else with Allah.

Terming the BJP as Bharat Jalao Party, Azmi said, “They are worshippers of hate and want to divide the country on the basis on religion.” “They want to suppress and weaken Muslims. Will I ask you to offer namaaz? Muslims worship only Allah and not zameen (ground) and the Sun, he added.

The BJP organised rendition of Vande Mataram to mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath".