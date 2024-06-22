Vande Metro trains to run between Indore and Ujjain ahead of Kumbh Mela: MP CM

Bhopal, Jun 22 (PTI) Vande Metro trains will run between Indore and Ujjain cities ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, slated to be held in Ujjain in 2028.

A decision about laying the metro track between Indore and Ujjain was taken at a meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday.

Yadav said the state government would initiate important steps considering a new traffic plan for big cities in MP.

"The most important decision in this direction is to operate a metro train between Indore and Ujjain, which will also be useful for the convenience of movement of devotees in Simhastha 2028," he said.

The report of the feasibility survey related to running the metro trains between these two cities has been received, he said.

Yadav also said a Vande Metro service will be launched from Indore airport to Mahakal temple in Ujjain in future, which will be an important gift for the people, tourists, and devotees.

In a recent discussion with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, it has been agreed to introduce the Vande Metro Circle Train in various cities across Madhya Pradesh, providing a significant boost to urban transportation, Yadav added.

"The Vande Metro Circle Train will replace the old Metro system, offering a substantial benefit to the citizens," stated Yadav. In cities experiencing increasing traffic congestion, the Circle Train facility aims to create an integrated plan for Metro train operations.

Yadav highlighted his discussions with the Railway Minister, focusing on the operation of Vande Metro trains at speeds surpassing traditional metro trains, the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology, and the potential advantages for industrial areas such as Pithampur and Dewas.

Regarding the use of narrow-gauge and other existing railway lines in some cities, Yadav emphasised the need for comprehensive surveys and studies. This will ensure that currently unused rail tracks can be repurposed effectively.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the metro projects in the state. The trial run of the first phase of the Bhopal metro was completed in October last year, with the second and third phases set for completion by 2027. Additionally, work on a 31-kilometer-long metro line in Indore is actively underway. PTI ADU NSK