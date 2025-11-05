Vani drops two late bogeys, shares lead with Shagun and Jahanvi in 14th Leg of Hero WPGT

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Vani Kapoor appeared to be on a birdie spree before two late bogeys pegged her back, as she carded a two-under 68 to share the lead with Shagun Narain and Jahanvi Bakshi in the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Vani was four-under through the front nine at the Ram Bagh Golf Club, but the four-time winner in the 2025 season ran out of birdies on the back nine and dropped shots on the 15th and 17th holes at the par-70 course.

She finished the day tied at the top with Narain, who is chasing her maiden title, and a resurgent Jahanvi, making her way back after a long injury lay-off.

Vani’s front nine 4-under 30 was the best split for the front side of the course, while Jahanvi and Vidhatri had the best back nine scores of 2-under 34 each.

Narain was bogey free and her two birdies came on the eighth and the ninth holes, while Jahanvi, whose sister plays on the Ladies European Tour, parred the first nine holes and then had four birdies between the 10th and the 15th holes, which included three in a row from the 13th to the 15th.

Just as she seemed set for a bogey free card, she dropped a double bogey on the Par-5 17th to fall to 68.

Four players, including amateur Riya Jadon, shot 1-under 69 each to be tied fourth. The other three were Jasmine Shekar, Nayanika Sanga and Shweta Mansingh.

Multiple winner Sneha Singh was tied for the eighth place alongside Vidhatri Urs and Kriti Chowhan and the trio carded even par 70 each.

Things did not go too well for some of the other experienced stars like Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi and Amandeep Drall.

Ridhima and Neha shot one-over 71 and were Tied-11th alongside Astha Madan.

Amandeep Drall and Khushi Khanijau, who have also been playing alongside the men in the IGPL Tour, were Tied-14th with rounds of 2-over 74 each. PTI Cor ATK