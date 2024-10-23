Vantangiya festival to be organised in two Gonda villages ahead of Diwali

Gonda (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Zero Poverty' vision, the Gonda district administration is set to give a special Diwali gift to the Vantangiya community families of Maheshpur and Ramgarh villages by organising a special festival.

The Vantangiya Mahotsav 2.0, scheduled to be held on October 27, aims not only to share the festive joy with the Vantagiya community but also uplift their standard of living, officials said on Wednesday.

Vantagiyas are one of the most backward forest-dwelling tribes of Uttar Pradesh.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said that under the Vantagiya Mahotsav, all Vantagiya families in Maheshpur and Ramgarh villages, located in the Tarabganj tehsil, will be provided with essential items, clothing, and other essentials as gifts.

"Before the festival, special cleanliness drives and health camps will be organised in the villages on October 24 and 25," Sharma added. "The aim is to raise awareness among villagers about health and hygiene." She said that under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer, the medical camps will offer free health check-ups, including eye exams.

"Special attention will be given to the health of women and children," she said.

Talking about the significance of the event, the district magistrate noted, "The Vantagiya Mahotsav was initiated by me in 2023. This year, we are advancing it under the Chief Minister's 'Zero Poverty' vision. Our goal is not just to distribute gifts to the Vantagiya families but also to connect them with poverty alleviation programs to help improve their economic situation, so they can celebrate Diwali with dignity and happiness." Sharma added that all preparations for the successful organisation of the festival have been completed by the district administration.

"The District Panchayat Raj Officer and Block Development Officer of Nawabganj have been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the event. They have been directed to ensure that all activities are carried out smoothly and that every resident of the village benefits from the festival," she said.