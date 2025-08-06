Vantara proposes rehab centre for ‘Madhuri’ near Kolhapur

Mumbai: Vantara, the Jamnagar-based animal rehabilitation centre, on Wednesday proposed to work in close coordination with Maharashtra Government and the Jain math to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for elephant Madhuri (also called Mahadevi) at Nandani in Kolhapur district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had an extensive discussion with Vantara team in Mumbai earlier in the day, said the team assured him that they are happy to join the state government’s petition before the Supreme Court for the smooth passage of the elephant back to the math.

“Vantara team said that they are acting only on the orders of the Supreme Court and had no intentions to grab the custody of Madhuri. The team also showed willingness to build a rehab centre for Madhuri in Kolhapur near Nandani at a place selected by the state forest department,” Fadnavis said.

In a statement, Vantara said it proposes to work in close coordination with the Jain math and the state government to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for Madhuri in Nandani area.

“The proposed facility will be developed in accordance to the established animal welfare guidelines, after consultation with experts from the high powered committee and consensus of the math, while aligned to international best practices in elephant care,” Vantara said.

“Vantara acknowledges the deep religious and cultural significance that Madhuri holds for the Jain math and the people of Kolhapur. For decades, she has been an integral part of deep-rooted spiritual practices and community life,” it said.

The decision to relocate Madhuri from Nandani was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara’s role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre, it said.

“Subject to court approval, Vantara will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return,” the statement said.

The proposed centre at Nandani will include a specialised hydrotherapy pond for joint and muscular relief, a second, larger water body for swimming and natural movement, a laser therapy and treatment room for physical rehabilitation and covered night shelter for rest and protection.

“If our involvement, despite being carried out solely under court directions, has caused any distress to the Jain community or the people of Kolhapur, we express our sincere regret,” Vantara said.

Fadnavis told reporters at Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district that a rescue centre will be built on the periphery of the Nandani math for Madhuri, with facilities recommended by the Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee.

"We have also spoken to the people of Vantara and sought their support for this. They have agreed to it," the chief minister said.

The Bombay High Court on July 16 ordered Madhuri to be rehabilitated at Vantara's facility after an NGO complained to the forest department and the SC-appointed committee about her deteriorating health and psychological suffering.

The math challenged it, but the Supreme Court on July 25 upheld the HC order, after which the elephant was shifted from Nandani to Vantara.

On Sunday, thousands of locals walked in a silent protest from Nandani to the district collectorate, urging authorities to bring back 36-year-old elephant to the Jain math.