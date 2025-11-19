Varanasi bound double-decker bus overturns in UP's Mau, 14 passengers injured

Mau (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A double-decker bus travelling from Bihar to Varanasi overturned near a roadside eatery here in the district on Wednesday after the driver allegedly lost control, leaving 14 passengers, including women and children, seriously injured, police said.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital in Mau with the help of police and ambulance services, they said, adding that three passengers are in critical condition.

Two injured passengers, Renu, 40, and Savita Devi, 35, alleged that the bus driver was driving under the influence of alcohol, which led to the accident.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey said the bus had started from Bihar and the driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to overturn.

"All injured persons have been sent to the district hospital for treatment. Police, with the help of a crane, are carrying out rescue operations. There are no reports of any fatalities till now. The bus was carrying 40 to 50 passengers," he said.

District Hospital emergency ward doctor Pradeep Yadav said 14 injured passengers were brought to the facility. "Treatment is underway, and the condition of three passengers is stated to be critical," he added. PTI COR ABN ABN SHS SHS