Varanasi civic body to charge fee for holding events on Ganga ghats

Varanasi, Mar 25 (PTI) Organising events on the ghats of the Ganga in Varanasi will now require paying a fee to the municipal corporation, an official said on Tuesday.

Varanasi Municipal Corporation public relations officer Sandeep Srivastava said, before this, organisers only had to seek permission from the civic body to organise programmes on the ghats and no fee was charged for it.

"Now, permission will have to be taken from the municipal corporation for social, cultural and religious events but the organisers will not need to come to the office. They will have to apply for permission on the Smart Kashi app," he said.

The civic body will charge the organisers a fee of Rs 880 per square metre.

Applications will have to be submitted on the app 15 days before events.

The applications will have to include photographs of the location selected and detailed information of the event that will then be checked by the zonal officer.

Srivastava said this system would be started in a few days. PTI COR NAV SZM SZM