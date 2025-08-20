Varanasi court orders FIR against Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, three others

Varanasi: A court here has directed the police to register a case of fraud against Bhojpuri film actor-singer Pawan Singh and three others following a complaint by a local hotelier.

The order was passed on August 13 by the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-II after hearing an application filed by businessman Vishal Singh. The development has now come to light.

Vishal Singh's counsel, Ashish Singh alleged that his client was duped in the name of investment in the 2018 film "Boss".

According to the lawyer, Vishal Singh met Mumbai-based film director Prem Shankar Rai in 2017, after which he was introduced to several people associated with the project. It was alleged that Vishal Singh was persuaded to invest in the film with a promise of profit, and even a meeting with Pawan Singh was arranged to convince him.

The complainant claimed that he deposited about Rs 32.60 lakh from his and his brother's firm into different accounts. In July 2018, he was declared a producer of the film and assured 50 per cent of the profits. Later, he invested another Rs 1.25 crore in the project.

However, despite the film's release, Vishal Singh was allegedly not given his share of the profit. The businessman further alleged that when he demanded his dues, actor Pawan Singh threatened to kill him.

The complainant approached the Cantonment police station and the police commissioner with his grievance. After no action was taken, he moved the court, which directed police to register an FIR against Pawan Singh and three others under fraud charges.