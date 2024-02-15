Advertisment
#National

Varanasi court to hear plea against Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi cellar on February 28

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
A priest performs prayers in the basement of Gyanvapi mosque following court orders

A priest performs prayers in the basement of Gyanvapi mosque following court orders

Varanasi (UP): A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently allowed puja in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side counsel said.

Advertisment

The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict.

Advocate M M Yadav said Additional District Judge (I) Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.

The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the district court verdict.

#Allahabad High Court #Varanasi #Gyanvapi Mosque #Kashi Vishwanath Temple #Gyanvapi Masjid
Advertisment
Subscribe