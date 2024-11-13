Varanasi declared no-fly zone ahead of Dev Deepawali festival

Varanasi: Varanasi has been declared a no-fly zone ahead of the Dev Deepawali festival on November 15, police said on Wednesday.

According to an order issued by the Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Shivasimpi Channappa, the restriction under the pre-existing section 163 of the BNSS came into force at 12 am on November 12. It will be in place till midnight on November 16.

The directive states that due to the anticipated influx of lakhs of devotees, local residents, and various VIPs for Dev Deepawali, it is critical to ensure robust security and maintain law and order.

"To manage the crowd and the movement of dignitaries, the use of drones, kites, balloons, remote-operated microlight aircraft, and paragliders is strictly prohibited without prior authorisation. This precautionary measure has been implemented to mitigate any potential security risks associated with such aerial objects," the directive stated.

According to mythology, Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Shiva over the formidable demon Tripurasura.

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) has replaced Section 144 of the erstwhile CrPC.