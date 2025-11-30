Varanasi eager to welcome its brothers, sisters from Tamil Nadu: Modi on Kashi-Tamil Sangamam

Varanasi/Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the upcoming fourth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam while addressing the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', saying the event will begin on December 2 at Varanasi's Namo Ghat.

Referring to the deep cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil traditions, Modi said, "The confluence of the world's oldest language and one of the world's most ancient cities is always remarkable. I am talking about the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. The fourth edition will begin on December 2 at Namo Ghat." He noted that this year's theme, 'Learn Tamil–Tamil Karkalam', is particularly engaging. "The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has become an important platform for those who have an affinity for the Tamil language," he said.

Modi added that residents of Kashi often share how much they enjoy being part of the event, as it allows them to learn new things and meet people from different regions.

"This time too, the people of Kashi are eager to welcome their brothers and sisters from Tamil Nadu with full enthusiasm," the prime minister said, urging citizens to participate and to create more such platforms that strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Varanasi BJP president Pradeep Agrahari informed that preparations for the December 2 event were in full swing. This would be the fourth edition of the cultural confluence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, said the prime minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' message, filled with "emotional resonance, warmth and a sense of national consciousness" had inspired the entire country.

Calling the hoisting of the religious flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya a moment of "spiritual upliftment", Adityanath said it symbolised the glorious rise of India's eternal civilisational spirit.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, he wrote, "Today's India is firmly moving towards new heights of development by staying connected to its roots, recognising its heritage and living its ideals."