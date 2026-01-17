Varanasi: 'Fake' images of redevelopment work at Manikarnika ghat surface online, 8 FIRs filed

Varanasi(UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Eight separate cases have been lodged at Chowk Police station in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi against those allegedly spreading AI-generated images and misleading information on social media regarding the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat, officials said on Saturday.

The cases have been registered against eight individuals and certain X handles under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said.

According to the police, fabricated images and misleading content, contrary to the actual facts related to the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on social media platform X.

Officials alleged that images linked to Hindu deities were circulated with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation and anger among the public, and disturb social harmony.

The police said a complaint in this regard was lodged at Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu.

The complainant stated that his company has been undertaking work to strengthen cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.

According to the complaint, an X handle user, "Ashutosh Potnis", allegedly shared AI-generated and misleading images on the night of January 16.

The posts, police said, presented distorted facts, misleading devotees of the Hindu faith and leading to resentment in society.

The posts subsequently attracted a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, further escalating tensions, the police said.

Bansal said that by spreading false and misleading information, attempts were made not only to hurt religious sentiments but also to create an anti-government mindset in society.

Given the seriousness of the matter, legal action is being taken against the concerned X handle users as well as those who reposted and commented on the content, he said.

Bansal said a detailed investigation into the matter is underway and warned that strict action would continue against those spreading rumours and misinformation on social media.