Varanasi lawyers' protest against police enters 4th day

Varanasi, Sep 20 (PTI) Lawyers' protest against police entered its fourth day on Saturday, with the Bar association officially announcing a boycott of judicial work.

The court premises teemed with members of the force, as hundreds of advocates demonstrate against "false cases" and police misconduct.

On Saturday, lawyers wore handcuffs and black armbands, denounced police through slogans, and warned them of an escalated agitation if cases against them, which they claim were fabricated, were not withdrawn.

"We are not afraid. The police are threatening to file false cases against us, but we are ready to go to jail. This is a symbolic protest; the movement will become more aggressive," advocate Vikas Singh said.

The conflict has now drawn political attention, with Ajay Rai, the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging his immediate intervention.

Rai said that as Varanasi's representative, Modi has a duty to resolve the matter, even as he criticised the state government for its "gross insensitivity" and silence.

The Congress leader called for a dialogue between lawyers, police, and judicial officers, and a guarantee of safety for advocates.

Ashutosh Sinha, an MLC from the Samajwadi Party, has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act.

Sinha, in his letter, alleged that harassment of lawyers by police was compromising law and order and undermining the judiciary's dignity.

The protests stem from a series of incidents in the last few months, including an alleged assault on advocate Shiva Pratap Singh by police in the Bhelupur area on Monday.

Police claim that a group of lawyers assaulted Sub-Inspector Mithilesh Kumar Prajapati in a court's premises on Tuesday.

Ten named and more than 50 unnamed lawyers were booked in a police case as a consequence.

After the police case, lawyers accused ADCP Neetu and Cantt Station House Officer Shivakant Mishra of misbehavior.

Advocate Raghavendra Narayan Dubey has filed a petition against these officers, seeking action against them and the examination of CCTV footage.