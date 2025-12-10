Varanasi man hangs self; wife, lover booked for abetment

Varanasi, Dec 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, allegedly troubled by harassment from his wife and her male companion, hanged himself on Wednesday, police said.

Rahul Mishra of Lohata also left behind a video in which he accused his wife, Sandhya, her friend, Shubham Singh alias Danger, and his mother-in-law, Mandvi, of harassment, they said.

Police said Sandhya had an extramarital relationship with Shubham Singh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Varuna Zone, Neetu Kadyan, said, "A pre-suicide video is circulating on social media, in which he names several people." Mishra's mother filed a complaint against the three accused on Wednesday, after which they were booked for abetment of suicide, she said. PTI COR CDN VN VN