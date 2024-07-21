Varanasi municipal body orders closure of meat shops on Kanwar Yatra route for Sawan

Varanasi (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Meat shops on the Kanwar Yatra route here will remain closed during the holy month of Sawan, officials of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) said on Sunday.

Instructions in this regard have been issued to the officials concerned by the municipal body, they added.

"Meat shops on all Kanwar Yatra routes under the Varanasi Municipal Corporation limits will remain closed in the month of Sawan, so that Kanwariyas do not have to face any kind of difficulties," VMC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandeep Srivastava said.

The decision was taken in an executive meeting of the corporation chaired by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari on July 19, Srivastava said.

According to VMC officials, there are 96 meat shops on the Kanwar Yatra route, which will remain closed during 'Savan' month.

PRO Srivastava also said, "The Municipal Commissioner has given instructions to all the officials concerned regarding this order." He said a survey was conducted on the several routes taken by Kanwariyas, and instructions were issued accordingly for closure of all meat shops on these routes throughout 'Sawan'.

This year, the 'Sawan' month spans from July 22 to August 19. A large number of devotees travel from various places with 'kanwars' to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva during this period. PTI COR NAV RPA