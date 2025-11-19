Varanasi police seizes 93,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore

Varanasi (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) As many as 93,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup was on Wednesday seized during a raid at a warehouse in Varanasi's Rohania area here, officials said.

DCP (Varuna Zone) Pramod Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a warehouse in the Bhadwar locality and seized the consignment, estimated to be worth around Rs two crore.

He said one person allegedly involved in loading and unloading at the site has been detained for questioning.

The warehouse is owned by a man identified as Mahesh Singh, and teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him.

Officials from the Drug Department and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) were also called to the spot to examine the seized stock.

Kumar said the recovered consignment comprised bottles of two different brands of cough syrup, both containing codeine.

The shipment was reportedly being transported from Ghaziabad to Chandauli, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK