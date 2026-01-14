Varanasi: Protestors claim damage to Ahilyabai idol during demolition drive at Manikarnika Ghat

Varanasi (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Protestors opposed a demolition drive under the redevelopment plan of Manikarnika Ghat here, alleging damage to a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar, a charge refuted by the district administration.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Wednesday said artefacts had been preserved for reinstallation, adding that the revamp was aimed at improving sanitation and space management at the ghat, which witnesses a large number of cremations daily.

"The work is being carried out on the kachcha portion and for the reconstruction of old steps. Certain artworks and idols embedded in walls were affected during the process, but they have been secured by the Culture Department and will be reinstalled in their original form after completion of the work," he said.

The protest, which began on Tuesday, was led by members of the Pal Samaj Samiti and supported by sections of the Marathi community and other local groups.

The protestors alleged that the idol of Ahilyabai Holkar at the ghat was damaged without prior notice in the name of redevelopment, hurting community sentiments.

Mahendra Pal of the Samiti claimed that the century-old idol was removed during the demolition drive.

Ajay Sharma, president of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal, alleged that several consecrated idols at the ghat were damaged, calling it an affront to religious sentiments.

"These idols were 'pran-pratishthit'. Breaking them with machines in the name of development is unacceptable," he said.

Former corporator Sudhir Dedhge said, "Ahilyabai Holkar had played a historic role in rebuilding temples and ghats across the country, including the reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath temple after its destruction in the 18th century." He announced that representatives of the Dhangar, Pal communities and other sub-castes would meet on January 15 to chalk out a strategy for further protests.

Congress's Uttar Pradesh president, Ajay Rai, accused the BJP government of destroying the historic Manikarnika Ghat in the name of renovation, calling it "an attack on the city's soul and Sanatan culture" In a statement, Rai alleged that heritage linked to "Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar" was being damaged, and said such actions could not be termed development.

Earlier, officials said the redevelopment work, undertaken as part of a planned revamp of the ghat, had triggered "confusion".

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alok Verma, who visited the site, said residents living around the ghat were not protesting and that the administration was assessing the situation.

The district administration has maintained that no temple has been demolished or damaged and that any recovered idols and artefacts would be restored after construction is completed.

Rai further claimed that projects at the ghat and Dalmandi (a prominent, old market in the old city) reflected an attempt to erase the legacy, identity and history of "Banaras".

Demanding an immediate halt to such projects, Rai said all works in Varanasi that harm the city’s heritage, temples and historical character should be stopped.

He warned that if the alleged tampering with Kashi's heritage did not cease, the people of Varanasi and Congress workers would launch a strong and decisive public movement.

Rai said the Congress would continue to raise the issue from the streets to Parliament and the state Assembly.

Manikarnika Ghat is among the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism and is believed to grant 'moksha', or liberation from the cycle of birth and death, giving it immense religious and cultural significance.