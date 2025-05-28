Varanasi: Teacher accuses school's dean of pressuring her for sexual favours

Varanasi (UP), May 28 (PTI) A female teacher has accused the dean of a school here of pressuring her for sexual favours, police said, adding that a case has been registered and they are investigating the matter.

Sigra Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Mishra said that an FIR was filed against the dean of a private school on Tuesday, based on the teacher's complaint.

According to the police, the victim alleged in her complaint that while she was in an empty classroom for a call, the dean allegedly snatched her mobile phone, used abusive language and asked her to visit his flat at night.

Following this, the school management allegedly expelled the victim without any prior notice.

The victim claimed that the entire incident was recorded on the school's CCTV cameras. She further alleged that the dean has a history of pressuring other female teachers for physical relationships, and those who resist are terminated from their jobs. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK