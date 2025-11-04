Varanasi to dazzle with diyas, laser shows on Dev Deepawali

Varanasi, Nov 4 (PTI) Rows of earthen lamps would line the ghats of Varanasi again on Wednesday for Dev Deepawali, also known as the Diwali of the Gods.

Celebrations will begin with the lighting of lamps at all ghats between 5.15 pm and 5.50 pm. This will be followed by a special 'Ganga aarti' at prominent ghats such as Dashashwamedh Ghat, Sheetla Ghat, Assi Ghat and Namo Ghat from 6 pm to 6.50 pm.

The riverfront will ring with the sound of bells and chants, coupled with the shimmering glow of countless diyas.

At Chet Singh Ghat, a projection and laser show will be shown for viewers in three slots -- from 6.15 pm to 6.45 pm, 7.15 pm to 7.45 pm and 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the show will bring alive the spirituality and culture of Kashi through light, sound and 3D effects.

The minister further said that the major attraction this year will be 'green fireworks' to be displayed on the sands opposite Lalita Ghat between 8 pm and 8.15 pm.

Special arrangements have been made for security, cleanliness and traffic management to ensure a smooth experience for devotees. The tourism department, in coordination with the municipal corporation, has also arranged decorative lighting across the ghats and adjoining lanes.

The minister said that the green fireworks will serve the purpose of entertainment but will also send a powerful reminder regarding environmental protection.

"Dev Deepawali is the festival of Kashi's soul and faith," Singh said. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kashi is emerging as a symbol of cultural grandeur, spiritual heritage and environmental responsibility," he said.

"Through green fireworks, laser shows, and lamp-lighting, we are connecting traditional devotion with modern technology. Our aim is for devotees to not only experience the divinity of this festival but also feel the message of a clean, green and globally renowned Kashi," he added.