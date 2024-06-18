Varanasi visit: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and sought the deity's blessings in his first visit to his Varanasi constituency after the Lok Sabha polls.

Before visiting the temple, Modi addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj and participated in the Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The temple's chief priest Shrikant Mishra performed the pooja amid chanting of mantras.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister at the temple.

The chief minister presented a souvenir to Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will stay at the Banaras Railway Engine Factory's guesthouse for the night, officials said. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB