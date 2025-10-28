Varanasi will present glimpse of 'Mini India' on Dev Deepawali: UP culture minister

Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday said Varanasi's Dev Deepawali will reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' with several ghats depicting India's cultural diversity.

"When the entire Kashi will bathe in the light of lamps on the banks of the Ganga on Dev Deepawali, the city will once again present a glimpse of 'Mini India'," the minister said in a statement.

This Dev Deepawali, Kashi will embody the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' globally and will be a unique experience for tourists from India and abroad. The Tourism Department has spared no effort in its preparations, the minister said.

"This year, during Dev Deepawali, the ghats of Varanasi will be illuminated not only by religious faith but also by India's cultural diversity. The millions of lamps glowing along the banks of the Ganga will create a vibrant picture of the country's diverse traditions," the statement read.

Each ghat will reflect its own unique identity and culture, it said.

The Panchganga Ghat, one of the five pilgrimage sites in Kashi, will showcase a unique touch of Marathi culture. Families in the Marathi neighbourhood are busy preparing for traditional diyas and Ganga Aarti, the statement said.

Decorations are also underway in the Nepalese neighbourhood near the ghat. The Gauri Kedar Ghat will also be a vibrant centre of South Indian culture this year.

Preparations for lamp decorations, devotional music and traditional worship are in full swing at the Gauri Kedareshwar Temple complex, dominated by the people of South India, it said.

Meanwhile, the old Gujarati neighbourhood is also being decorated along with temples around Chowk, Thatheri Bazaar and Manikarnika.

Diyas will be lit according to the Maithil Brahmin tradition around Dashashwamedh Ghat and Rajendra Prasad Ghat on the banks of the Ganga.

"Dev Deepawali is a celebration of the soul of India. Traditions from every corner of the country shine together on the ghats of Kashi. This confluence of Marathi, South Indian, Gujarati, Maithili and Nepali cultures makes Kashi a 'mini India'," the statement said.

Joint Director of Tourism, Dinesh Kumar, said that 10 lakh diyas will be lit by the Tourism Department on Dev Deepawali 2025, while local committees at the remaining ghats will light diyas on their own, the statement said.