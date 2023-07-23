Varanasi: Women in 'green' stand up against oppression

Varanasi (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Vimla Devi, a resident of Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh, faced domestic violence at the hands of her alcoholic husband for years but one day it all changed.

Advertisment

"My husband stopped drinking and our relations improved," she said and added it was all because of the "Green Army" - a group of women in green sarees whose mission is to protect women from domestic violence and harassment in villages in some Uttar Pradesh districts.

Vimla Devi, herself a member of the group now, said it just required her one complaint against her husband, who used return home drunk after gambling every night and beat her up, for the "Green Army" to come to her aid.

They came the very next morning and explained to her husband the legal consequences of his action and warned him that if he did not mend his ways he would be taken to a police station, she said. "From that day my life changed." The "Green Army" was formed in Kushiyari village of Varanasi in 2017 by a group of former students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Advertisment

The group has not only empowered women by training them in self-defence techniques but also improved the quality of life of women by stopping the men in their families from alcoholism, drug abuse and gambling addiction.

The initiative has been expanded in Varanasi as well as in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Ayodhya and Ballia districts, Divyanshu Upadhyay of Hope Welfare Trust who was among those who formed the group said.

So far around 1,800 women are associated with the Green Army in these districts, he said.

Advertisment

Varanasi Deputy District Magistrate Pindra S Kumar said the Green Army helps in preventing incidents of domestic violence to a great extent.

It also works against alcohol addiction, drug abuse and gambling at the village level. Their actions are commendable and the local administration provides help to the Green Army members from time to time to continue their efforts, Kumar said.

Upadhyay said the women involved in the initiative are mostly from tribal, Dalit and backward communities. They also fight against the practice of dowry and superstitious customs.

"In most cases, on seeing the women of Green Army donning green sarees and a stick, the men who harass women get scared and mend their ways. When needed, the Green Army also takes the help of the police," he said, adding the group does not believe in violent action and they carry stick for self-defence. PTI COR CDN SMN