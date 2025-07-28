Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple to ban plastic from August 11

Varanasi: Urging devotees to keep the holy site clean and plastic-free, the administration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple has announced a ban on plastic items starting August 11, officials said.

Posters issued by the temple administration have been displayed in and around the temple, stating that no visitor will be allowed to enter the premises with any plastic containers. Devotees are politely requested to help maintain the sanctity, cleanliness, and plastic-free environment of the 'dham'.

Temple officials said that, as of the enforcement date, pilgrims will no longer be allowed to offer water to Lord Shiva using plastic containers. A public awareness campaign has already been underway since the first Monday of the Shravan month, informing visitors not to carry water or any offerings in plastic vessels.

Chief Executive Officer of the temple, Vishwabhushan Mishra, said, "Kashi Vishwanath Dham is not only a spiritual centre but can also become a model for cleanliness and environmental protection. This is an effort to make the sacred dham pollution-free and preserve it for future generations."

The administration has appealed to devotees from across the country to avoid bringing plastic items and to be environmentally conscious. Plastic checks have also been set up at the temple's entry points.

This initiative is receiving support from the municipal corporation, NGOs, and local volunteers. There are also plans to extend the campaign citywide in the future, the officials said.