Vardhan Yadav, Deepender Hooda unveil urban manifesto at Daulatabad rally

Daulatabad: Congress candidate from Badshahpur Vardhan Yadav unveiled his urban manifesto at a rally here on Saturday.

With this, Yadav outlined his vision for the future of Badshahpur in the presence of party MP Deepender Singh Hooda, who indicated a ministerial birth for Yadav if Congress forms government in the state.

During his speech, Dipender Hooda made a strong appeal to the residents of Daulatabad and his community, urging them to vote as one for the Congress party.

“Every vote not given to Vardhan of Congress will directly go to the BJP candidate,” Hooda emphasised.

He encouraged his supporters not to waste their votes on independent or other candidates, making it clear that a vote for Congress is a vote for progress and a stronger future for the constituency.

Hinting at a possible ministerial role for Yadav, Hooda said, “Jab Vardhan Yadav Chandigarh shapath lene jayega toh khaali haath nahi ayega” (When Vardhan Yadav goes to take the oath in Chandigarh, he will not come back empty-handed).

Yadav, in a post on X, thanked Hooda and the public for the massive support.