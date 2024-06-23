Various aspects being probed: Bihar Dy CM Choudhary on alleged NEET paper leak

Gwalior, Jun 23 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said an inquiry is underway on various aspects of the alleged paper leak in the NEET exam and the guilty will be jailed.

Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit last month arrested 13 people, including prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, in connection with the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2024 exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Bihar Police had also detained six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with the case.

"An inquiry is underway. Who are the people involved in this? How did they commit irregularities? All will be jailed after filing FIR," Choudhary told reporters in Gwalior when asked about the progress of the investigation.

NEET-UG 2024, conducted by the NTA, took place at 4,750 centres in 571 cities where more than 24 lakh candidates appeared. The results were declared on June 4.

However, immediately after the results were announced, students raised allegations of irregularities when 67 students achieved top scores, amidst claims of question paper leaks in Bihar.

A group of candidates approached the Supreme Court demanding a fresh exam due to alleged paper leaks and concerns about the test’s integrity.

It is suspected that nine aspirants, including four from Bihar who have already been arrested by the EOU, allegedly received the question paper and answers at a ‘safe house’ near Patna a day before it was conducted on May 5, sources had said. PTI COR ADU NSK