Various embassies, envoys greet India on Republic Day, Russian embassy shares special video

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) US Ambassador Sergio Gor, German envoy Philipp Ackermann, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, among others, extended greetings to India on Monday on its 77th Republic Day, while the Russian Embassy here shared a special video celebrating the multi-cultural and multi-lingual diversity of the country.

French and Italian embassies in India also posted Republic Day greetings on X, both appreciating the presence of the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as chief guests at the ceremonial parade in the national capital.

"Warm greetings to the people of India as they come together to celebrate 77th #RepublicDay! After being honoured as Chief Guest in 2024, France is delighted by the presence of EU leaders as Chief Guests this year, as we work towards a shared future of peace and prosperity," the French Embassy wrote on the social media platform.

It also shared a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting French President Emmanuel Macron at the Republic Day celebrations in 2024, when he was the chief guest.

US Ambassador Gor and British High Commissioner Cameron attended the ceremonial parade.

"Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership," he posted on X.

US-origin transport aircraft C-130J and Apache helicopters were among the aerial platforms that figured in the parade.

"Great to join Indian and diplomatic colleagues on a sunny day in Delhi to celebrate India's 77th Republic Day," Cameron posted with a selfie taken during the celebrations.

The Russian Embassy posted a minute-and-a-half video early Monday captioned "From #Russia with love".

"Happy Republic Day, #India! From #Russia with love #RepublicDay2026 #RussiaIndia #DruzhbaDosti Russia," it posted.

The recorded video begins with Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, greeting Indians in Hindi on Republic Day.

Further in the video, Russians linked with the embassy share their thoughts about India and its culture and diversity in different languages such as Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali and Punjabi.

The widely shared video is winning hearts on the internet, having clocked nearly 69,000 views on X by late evening.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand display of its cultural diversity, economic growth and military prowess on the Kartavya Path.

The Italian Embassy posted on X, "Pics from the parade of the 77th India Republic Day. The presence of Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission is a testimony to the friendship and the strategic partnership between India and Europe, focused on prosperity and stability." The German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, also took to X to wish Indians.

"Wishing all Indians a Happy 77th Republic Day! A special honour for Europe to be represented with President @EUCouncil António Costa and President @EU_Commission @vonderleyen as Chief Guests of this year's Republic Day," he posted.

He also shared some photos the parade.

Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, posted on X, "Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India Looking forward to joining the celebrations, with the At-Home invitation received from the Hon'ble President of India - a reminder of India’s rich and diverse culture. Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDay". PTI KND RT