Various post offices in Rajasthan receive bomb threats; nothing suspicious found: Police

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police thoroughly checked various post offices in the state following threats of blasts on Tuesday, officials said.

After receiving information about threatening emails to authorities, police checked post offices in Banswara, Bikaner and Barmer. However, no suspicious object was found, they said.

In Banswara, police and CID teams, after rushing to the spot, evacuated the building as a precautionary measure and conducted a thorough check.

The police also checked the main post offices in Bikaner and Barmer.

Similar threats have been received by courts and schools in the past, with all turning out to be hoaxes. PTI SDA SHS SHS