Various programmes to be held in Ranchi to celebrate PM’s birth anniversary: Minister

Ranchi Sep 13 (PTI) Union minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday said a series of programmes and events will be organised in Ranchi to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The events, which will begin from September 17, will continue to October 2, the Minister of State for Defence told a press conference.

“The programmes will begin with Havan rituals on September 17. Cleanliness ambassadors, paramedical staff, nurses, farmers, litterateurs, social media influencers, vocal for local ambassadors, players, former soldiers, artists, teachers, and personalities from other sectors will be felicitated on the occasion,” Seth said.

He said that around 25,000 jute bags will be distributed in the Ranchi parliamentary constituency to discourage the use of plastics.

Yoga mats will also be distributed on the occasion, the minister said.

The BJP has decided to celebrate 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) across the country from September 17, coinciding with Modi's birthday. PTI RPS NN