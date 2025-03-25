Various projects that received funding under PMAY failed to move forward: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Tuesday admitted in the legislative council that funds were allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for various projects that ultimately did not move forward and were deemed ineligible for further funding.

He was responding to a question asked by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sachin Ahir.

"More than Rs 50 crore were disbursed as part of central and state governments' contribution prior to the initiation of some public-private partnership housing projects. Funds were allocated under the PMAY for the projects that ultimately did not move forward and were deemed ineligible for further funding," he said.

"Some builders received money under PMAY before the construction began. While some of them returned the amount, a few others assured to adjust the beneficiaries into their other projects," the tourism and mining minister said.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has prepared a report, which is currently under review by the Additional Chief Secretary for Housing, he added.

Desai assured that appropriate action will be taken against those accountable once the final assessment is complete. PTI ND NP