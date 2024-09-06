Various wings of CPI(M) hold sit-in over Kolkata medic's rape-murder

Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) The youth, student and women's wings of the CPI(M) on Friday held an impromptu sit-in at Howrah, after the police stopped their procession to the health department's office in the city, demanding justice for the young doctor allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital.

The members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Democratic Women's Association started a march to the district chief medical officer of health’s (CMOH) office, but were stopped midway.

The Howrah city police put up barricades to block the procession, following which the protesters sat down in front of the barriers, after a minor scuffle with security personnel.

The agitators were also protesting the alleged sexual assault on a minor while under treatment at Howrah District Hospital last week.

DYFI state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee said they want to hand over a charter of demands to the CMOH.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and killed, was found with injury marks in the seminar room of RG Kar hospital on August 9. The incident triggered nationwide outrage and protests. PTI AMR RBT