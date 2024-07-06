Varsity staffer held for taking Rs 81,000 bribe in Raigad

Alibag, Jul 6 (PTI) A staffer of a university has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 81,000 from a contractor in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Omkar Ramchandra Ambpakar (55), a finance officer at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University, while accepting the bribe amount on Friday, an official said.

The complainant, a contractor, alleged that the accused official demanded Rs 1 lakh to clear his payments of Rs 47.74 lakh for constructing a hall at the university, he said.

After negotiations, he settled for Rs 81,000, following which the complainant approached the ACB, the official said, adding that the accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. ARU