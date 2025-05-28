Varsity student sexual assault case: Court finds accused guilty, CM, EPS hail verdict

Chennai, May 28 (PTI) A Mahila Court here on Wednesday pronounced as guilty, A Gnanasekaran the biriyani vendor arrested in the sensational Anna University woman student sexual assault case, with the prosecution seeking "maximum punishment" for him.

Political leaders including Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the court verdict, with the former pointing out that justice was served in five months since the crime happened. Palaniswami said certain unanswered questions remain.

The court, holding that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt, found Gnanasekaran guilty of the charges framed against him in the sexual assault case that rocked Tamil Nadu in December 2024.

Mahila Court Judge Rajalakshmi said she will pronounce the verdict in the case on June 2.

The government counsel later told reporters that the prosecution filed 11 charges against Gnanasekaran and proved all of them using documentary and forensic evidence.

Giving a brief update on the proceedings on Wednesday, she indicated that Gnanasekaran sought a lenient sentence claiming he was the sole bread-winner of the family.

"The prosecution strongly objected to this and sought the maximum punishment," she added.

The sensational case had triggered a political row over Gnanasekaran's alleged connections with the ruling DMK in the state, although the party president and CM Stalin had in January said he was only a sympathiser and supporter, and not a member of the Dravidian organisation.

Responding to the court verdict, Stalin said the police department has ensured justice in just five months for the victim.

Assuring once again justice and safety-security for women, Stalin said the trial was conducted expeditiously and, "our police department has secured justice in just five months." In a social media post, he thanked the police officials who investigated the case, prosecutors and the court.

"I continuously tell the police department that there should be no incidents of crime, and in case such things happen, no perpetrator of crimes should escape; probe and trial should be expeditious and punishment must be secured for the offenders," the chief minister said, adding, the hopes of opposition parties to carry on "defamatory, cheap politics," have been shattered.

AIADMK said it continuously struggled to get justice for the victim. Leader of Opposition (LoP), Palaniswami said there are no answers yet for several questions raised in the people's court.

"Why was Gnanasekaran, who was the first to be arrested in the case, released immediately? What happened between the release and the arrest that occurred yet again," he demanded to know.

A former chief minister, he alleged that Gnanasekaran had great proximity to two DMK personalities, one a minister and another holding a key post in the Chennai city corporation.

"Why these two were not questioned by police," he asked.

All such allegations had already been dismissed by the DMK. Also, the AIADMK top leader sought explanation to alleged "pressure" over the resignation of Dy SP Raghavendra Ravi of the Special Investigation Team.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, tagging pictures of Gnanasekaran with DMK leaders, said in a social media post that it was a "historic judgment," which found the accused guilty. He lauded the victim for her fight for justice despite "political threats" and police "releasing" information related to her. The ruling has reinforced that law would do its duty even if the perpetrators of crimes against women had political background and money power.

PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss hailed the verdict and said it provided solace and demanded that those who abetted also be punished. Founder president of the fledgling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, actor-politician Vijay was among others who welcomed the judgment. He, however, slammed the DMK regime over women safety and "administrative failure," of the state government. The judgment was delivered in 5 months due to the the Madras High Court, which expedited the trial, Vijay said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said the government has got the conviction for the accused in 157 days, whereas six years and a half passed by to get justice for victims in the Pollachi sexual assault, which happened during the previous AIADMK regime.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani lauded the DMK government and the court for the verdict.

The case came to light after the victim lodged a complaint before the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram here on December 23 last year. In her complaint, she alleged Gnanasekaran threatened her when she was with a male friend and then sexually harassed her.

Gnanasekaran was later arrested.

The FIR of the case was downloaded from the CCTNS website of Tamil Nadu police and broadcast by certain sections of the media which created a furore.

Later, the Madras High Court transferred the investigation of the case to a Special Investigation Team, which also probed the FIR leak.

The SIT filed a charge sheet in February before a magistrate court. Thereafter, the case was transferred to the Mahila Court.

The Mahila court framed charges against Gnanasekaran under sections various sections of the BNS, including sexual harassment, BNSS, IT Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act. PTI CORR VGN VGN SA