Varsity teachers should be mentors, innovators: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Aug 26 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday urged the faculty members of universities to be mentors and innovators, and adopt student-centric teaching methods to foster curiosity and connect classroom learning with real life.

While reiterating the evolving role of the faculty members in the backdrop of the National Education Policy 2020, Acharya also advocated for experimental learning for the students with adequate emphasis on teaching through project mode.

Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors' meet organised by Raj Bhavan at Gauhati University on the theme 'Transformative Reforms in Pedagogy, Curriculum and Assessment System: Immediate Need of NEP 2020', the Governor said that the implementation of the NEP 2020 has led to comprehensive reforms in the education system.

"In this situation, the faculty members need to adapt themselves to the changing needs of education and play the role of mentors and educators to bring out the best from the students by incorporating emerging technologies in teaching," he added.

Acharya also underscored the critical importance of promoting experimental learning for the students and advocated that some parts of the learning should be imparted through projects.

He called for full and meaningful implementation of the NEP 2020 and emphasised the need for a robust, inclusive and innovative academic ecosystem.

The governor said that NEP 2020 encourages teachers and empowers them to complement the innovative ecosystem of education.