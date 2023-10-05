Varun Gandhi hails Allahabad HC's stay on UP govt order suspending licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Allahabad High Court staying the Uttar Pradesh government's order suspending the licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi and congratulated the people of the district as well as the hospital employees on their "hard-fought" victory.

The Lucknow bench of the high court on Wednesday stayed the government's order suspending the licence of the hospital over the death of a 22-year-old woman after a surgery.

A division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manish Kumar said an inquiry against the hospital would go on and asked the state government to file its counter-affidavit.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said: "The high court has put a stay on the suspension of the licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. I congratulate the people of Amethi and the hundreds of hospital employees on their hard-fought victory." "It is my wish for all of you that your own Sanjay Gandhi Hospital remains dedicated to public service for many years," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh said.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by the hospital's chief operating officer, Avadhesh Sharma, against the government's order.

Appearing in the court on behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel J N Mathur argued that the suspension order was not sustainable as it was passed "due to political reasons".

Gandhi had taken a swipe at his own party's government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday over the suspension of the licence of the hospital named after his father in Amethi, saying resentment against a "name (naam)" should not spoil the "work (kaam)" of lakhs of people.

He had also written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government, requesting it to reconsider its decision to suspend the hospital's licence and saying that the "swift suspension" without a thorough investigation was a gross injustice. PTI ASK RC