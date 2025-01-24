Vasai-Virar civic body holds meet to review pending water supply works

Palghar, Jan 24 (PTI) A high-level meeting was held to review on Friday pending works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, and Amrut Yojana in the Virar-Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's meeting focused on addressing the challenges in implementing water supply schemes, pending works, and finding solutions to ensure the availability of clean drinking water, the official said.

Despite abundant water resources in Vasai taluka, several villages, tribal areas, and housing societies in Vasai continue to face significant water shortages.

During the meeting, officials were asked to provide updates and timelines for laying water pipelines in the eastern and western parts of Vasai, which remain incomplete, and concerns were raised about the inefficiency in water distribution and delays in project implementation. PTI COR ARU