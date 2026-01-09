Vasai-Virar civic body was used as ATM, Mahayuti rule will ensure all-round development: CM

Palghar, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation had been treated as an "ATM" to fill the coffers of a few individuals and promised an era of development and graft-free administration if Mahayuti gets to rule the civic body.

Addressing a rally ahead of the January 15 polls to the municipal corporation in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai, he highlighted the proposed mega port at Vadhvan, describing it as one of the top ten ports in the world, which will generate 10 lakh jobs for local youth.

Notably, the development of a Rs 76,200 crore all-weather greenfield deep draft major port at Vadhvan in Palghar district was approved by the Union Cabinet in 2024.

Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on the past administration at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), promising a complete "Krantikari Parivartan" (revolutionary change) for the region.

The BJP CM declared that the era of corruption and "goonda gardi" (hooliganism) in Vasai-Virar was coming to an end.

Speaking further at the rally at Nallasopara, Fadnavis hit out at the local leadership, alleging the municipal corporation had been treated as an "ATM" to fill the coffers of a few individuals.

"Power should be in the hands of those who serve, not those who loot," Fadnavis remarked, noting that while other corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have seen rapid growth, Vasai-Virar has suffered from a "very slow pace of development." He promised to end the culture of threatening citizens with water cuts or demolition threats.

Promising a transformation in mobility, the CM highlighted several key projects and noted the 23-km Metro 13 line from Mira Road to Virar, featuring 22 stations, will integrate the region with Mumbai's mainline.

He pointed out that the Bandra-Versova Sea Link is nearing completion, and a new coastal road from Uttan to Virar will reduce travel time to Mumbai to just 30 minutes.

Fadnavis promised that 50 per cent of local trains would be air-conditioned and assured no hike in second-class fares.

Contrasting his government with the Opposition, Fadnavis stated that "(Deputy Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde and I are those who give houses, not take them." The BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena, both Mahayuti partners, are contesting the VVMC polls in an alliance.

He promised a new cluster policy to regularize homes for the poor who presently occupy unauthorised dwellings.

Talking about drinking water shortage, the CM referred to Shilar and Poshir dams and said on completion the projects will provide clean and sufficient water to every household.

On social welfare front, he emphasized the success of the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, a cash transfer scheme for poorer women, and set a target to create 50 lakh "Lakhpati Didis" (women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually), with a goal of reaching one crore figure in the next four months.

The BJP leader urged voters to "root out" the current power structure for a new dawn in Vasai-Virar.

The CM noted electors blessed Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections (in 2024) and expressed confidence they will support the ruling coalition in the civic polls, too.

Fadnavis said it is for people to now "throw out" the corrupt and bring to power in the Vasai-Virar civic body those who work for development.

Vasai-Virar is among 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra which are going to polls on January 15. Votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR RSY