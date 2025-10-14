Vasai-Virar ex-civic chief key man behind illegal constructions, got Rs 169cr bribes: Chargesheet

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Former Vasai-Virar civic chief Anil Pawar acted as "key person" behind the unauthorized constructions in the city near Mumbai and "actively" aided in expansion of "very network he was mandated to dismantle", the ED said in a chargesheet filed in a court here.

The IAS officer received bribes amounting to more than Rs 169 crore in just over three years during his posting as the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed.

The case pertains to construction of 41 illegal buildings on government and private land under the jurisdiction of VVCMC, a twin city on Mumbai's outskirts.

The anti-money laundering agency claimed the large-scale conspiracy of illegal constructions was masterminded by former Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) corporator Sitaram Gupta and his relative Arun Gupta (both also builders).

The central probe agency stressed Sitaram Gupta, "leveraging his political clout, systematically established and orchestrated unauthorized construction projects with the collusion of corrupt civic authorities".

"These activities were carried out in flagrant violation of statutory provisions and without obtaining any legal permissions, demonstrating a wilful disregard for the rule of law," the chargesheet said.

The ED, probing the money laundering angle in the case, has filed the chargesheet against 18 people and entities before special PMLA court judge R B Rote.

The probe agency has so far arrested four people in the case -- Pawar, VVCMC town planner Y Shiva Reddy and two builders Sitaram and Arun Gupta. All are are currently in jail under judicial custody.

The ED alleged that over a period of time, 41 illegal buildings were constructed on private and government land reserved for sewage treatment plant and dumping ground, as per the approved development plan of Vasai-Virar.

The accused developers (Guptas) looted the general public at large by constructing illegal buildings and subsequently selling them by fabricating approval documents. The developers deceived buyers by selling rooms in these buildings despite knowing they were unauthorized and slated for demolition, thereby committing fraud, the ED noted.

The chargesheet said Pawar, during his tenure as the VVCMC commissioner from January 2022 to July 2025, "acted as chief controller and key person of illegal unauthorised constructions".

Contrary to his legal obligations, the bureaucrat "actively facilitated and expanded the very network he was mandated to dismantle", the ED said.

"He not only turned a blind eye to the ongoing unauthorized constructions but also gave protection to the already illegally constructed unauthorized buildings in lieu of illegal gratification received in the form of bribe/commission," it added.

The chargesheet pointed out that Pawar, as head of the town planning department, was the final authority to grant various building permissions like commencement certificate (CC) and occupancy Certificate (OC) for constructions planned for urban as well as green zones.

For these permissions, Pawar, in collusion with Reddy, and other associates had set up a strict rate of bribes which were to be collected by the now arrested town planner and delivered to the commissioner (or his persons), the document said.

Pawar received Rs 169,18,65,700 in bribes during his posting as the VVCMC commissioner between January 2022-July 2025, the central agency alleged, adding the proceeds of crime so generated by the IAS officer was utilised for purchase of expensive gold, diamond jewellery, pearls and sarees in cash.

He also made investment in immovable properties, construction and real estate development using the help of relatives, amongst others, the financial crimes probe agency alleged.

Realty developer Sitaram Gupta (along with his nephew Arun) was central to the illegal land dealings in Vasai-Virar. He targeted nearly 30 acres of CIDCO-reserved government land despite knowing it was marked for a sewage treatment plant and dumping yard, maintained the chargesheet.

The accused acquired this land illegally and thereafter sold it through notarized agreements, which is again an illegal activity. Buyers were misled into believing the land could be converted into residential use and from these activities, he admitted to generating about Rs 15 crore, said the ED.

Further, the Guptas constructed various residential-cum-commercial buildings on this land parcel in the name of various dummy persons and generated the proceeds of crime by selling the units to gullible and poor investors, the ED said.

On town planner Reddy, the agency claimed he assisted in the illegalities and knowingly became a party in acquisition, possession, concealment, and claiming the proceeds of crime (PoC) as untainted.

However, Reddy, in his statement to the probe agency, has blamed the ex-civic chief for the illegalities. As per the chargesheet, Reddy told the ED that after Pawar joined as the municipal commissioner, the IAS officer started compelling builders/developers/architects to pay bribes for getting their files approved.

The probe agency underlined that the accused committed a predicate offence (the prior FIR based on which the ED case has been registered) and earned a large sum.

They utilized this sum in such a way that it could not be traced and then routed it in different businesses and investments. Therefore, they have committed the offence of money laundering, the probe agency added. PTI AVI RSY