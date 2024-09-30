Vasant Kunj deaths: Autopsy to be conducted by five separate board of doctors

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday said five different board of doctors will conduct autopsy on the bodies of a 46-year-old man and his four daughters who were found dead at their home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area last week.

Five separate boards, each comprising three doctors, will conduct the post-mortem examinations at Safdurjung Hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy was awaited till the formation of the board of doctors.

The decomposed bodies of Heera Lal Sharma, who worked as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj for the last 28 years, and his four daughters -- Neetu (26), Nikki (24), Neeru (23) and Nidhi (20) -- were recovered from their residence at Rangpuri village September 27.

The bodies will be handed over to their family members after the post-mortem examination, the police said.

The police said they are investigating the case from all possible angles as they have not yet ruled out the possibility of any occult practice behind the incident. Initially, the police has suspected to be a case of a suicide pact.

"It appear that the family drank poisonous substance by mixing celphos (poison) tablets in the cold drinks. It is also suspected that they ate sweets to decrease the bitterness of the drink," an officer privy to the investigations, said, adding "all these things are yet to be verified." The police on Monday said the team had found a red thread tied on the waist, hand and neck of the four girls. A box of sweets was also recovered from the spot.

The officer said the room in which the bodies were recovered on Friday, is yet to be thoroughly searched.

"Due to smell in the rooms, the house was not properly searched. It will be searched again in the coming days," the officer added.

The officer said the post-mortem report will be a crucial evidence into this case, as it will ascertain the actual cause of the death. The police has still not rule out the possibility that Sharma might have killed his daughters before taking his life in the other room of the house.

The police as of now seized three mobile phones, including one belonging to Sharma. They have also sought the call data records (CDR) of all the phones from the respective service providers.

The officer said the bank details of Sharma has also been checked and contacted the hospital where he worked to know if he was under any kind of financial crisis.

After the death of his wife, the family had turned recluse and they were struggling with emotional and financial stress, police said. PTI ALK NB