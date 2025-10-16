Vasavan should resign, else we will demand CBI or ED probe into Sabarimala issue: Kerala BJP chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) State BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that if Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan failed to resign over allegations of irregularities in the Sabarimala gold plating, his party would request the Centre for a CBI or ED probe.

Launching the protest march organised by Mahila Morcha, BJP's woman wing, to the state secretariat here over this issue, Chandrasekhar also demanded dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Accusing the ruling CPI(M) of following minority appeasement politics, the former union minister also said that the BJP had already urged the Kerala Governor to seek Vasavan's resignation.

Mahila Morcha held a protest outside the secretariat after the march reached there. BJP leaders Sobha Surendran and Navya Haridas were at the forefront of the protest march.

The Mahila Morcha activists chanted Lord Ayyappa's name in front of the barricades set up outside the secretariat.

Some of them also climbed up the barricades carrying flags of their organisation. Many others sat down on the main road in front of the secretariat, completely blocking both sides of the carriageway, and raised slogans demanding Vasavan's resignation.

Speaking at the protest march inauguration, Chandrasekhar said that if Vasavan does not resign, BJP will send a request to the Centre seeking a CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged irregularities in Sabarimala.

The Kerala High Court had earlier ordered an inquiry after noticing a reduction in the weight of gold-clad copper plates on the Dwarapalaka idols in the temple.

Last week, the court had directed the state police to register a criminal case over the suspected misappropriation of gold from the side frames or lintels of the shrine and initiate an investigation. PTI HMP HMP ADB