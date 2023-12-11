Vasundhara hails SC verdict on Article 370, says 'new' J&K scripting story of development

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's decision regarding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying a "new" Jammu and Kashmir is scripting a story of development and reform.

The senior BJP leader also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The top court unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and directed restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and set a September 30, 2024 deadline for holding assembly elections there.

"The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has justified the central government's decision, its process and objective of removing Articles 370 and 35A,” she said.

Raje said the decision is a validation of the prime minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"This is a victory for the efforts made by the BJP government to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of the country,” she said. PTI SDA RHL RHL