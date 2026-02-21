Vasundhara Raje breaks down hearing poem hailing father, brother

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje broke down on stage after a poem in tribute to her late mother Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, father Jivajirao Scindia, and brother Madhavrao Scindia, was recited at a public event in Jhalawar district on Saturday.

The occasion marked the third phase of MP Dushyant Singh's padyatra, which commenced from the Mukteshwar temple in Khoyra village.

After hearing the poem, Raje, with a choked voice, said she could never forget the contribution of her parents and brother in her life.

"Without them, life feels very empty," she said.

The BJP leader said her bond with people was "from the heart, not politics" and described the padyatra as a journey for development and public welfare, not for politics. PTI AG VN VN