Vasundhara Raje lambast officials over drinking water crisis in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan's former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has reprimanded officials over the drinking water crisis in the Jhalawar district.

During a visit to the district, the two-time state CM rebuked officials after receiving complaints of a severe drinking water crisis in the area and demanded an account of every penny spent there under the Jal Jeevan Mission. "The Prime Minister has allotted Rs 42,000 crores under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Give the account for every penny — what did you do with Jhalawar's share of the amount? Our government is providing funds to solve the drinking water crisis, but officials are not implementing the schemes properly.

"That's why the people of Rajasthan are distraught due to thirst. This is the condition in April; what will happen in June-July?" the five-time Jhalrapatan MLA wrote on X on Tuesday.

She further stated that none of the officers could give a satisfactory answer. "Do not test the patience of the people. This will never work in Jhalawar," Raje warned.

She also resolved that she wouldn’t let the situation persist in the area.

"Does the public not feel thirsty? Only you officers feel thirsty. The public is troubled due to the drinking water crisis in the summer. The officers are satisfied. Water should reach the lips of people and not just on paper. The officers are sleeping; the people are crying. I will not let it go on," Raje wrote in her X post. However, local Congress leaders termed Raje reprimanding the officers as a "false show." All the officials in Jhalawar — collector, SP, engineers, contractors — are Raje's men, alleged Nand Singh Rathore, Congress Sevadal Jhalawar district president. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ