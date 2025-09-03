Vasundhara Raje meets Mohan Bhagwat in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Sep 3 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday in Jodhpur.

Raje's meeting with Bhagwat lasted for around 20 minutes in the morning.

Bhagwat has been in Jodhpur since Monday on a nine-day visit, while Raje reached the city on Monday.

She also went to Mohangarh in Jaisalmer to pay tribute to former BJP MP Colonel Sonaram on Tuesday.

The agenda of her meeting with Bhagwat was not shared.

Raje recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, giving rise to speculation that she may be up for a bigger role in the party. PTI COR SDA VN VN