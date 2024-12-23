Vasundhara Raje, Nagaur MP visit hospital to enquire about Jaipur tanker fire victims

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday separately visited the hospital to enquire about those injured in a fire that was caused after an LPG tanker collided with a truck here, officials said.

Raje met the families of the victims in the chamber of Superintendent Dr. Sushil Bhati of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur, they said.

According to officials she was accompanied by Jaipur MP Manju Sharma.

Later, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (SLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal also visited the hospital and sought information from the hospital authorities, they added.

Beniwal attributed the accident to negligence and called for accountability. He said that the chief minister owes the responsibility.

Dr. Bhati said 13 people were killed in the incident. The bodies of 12 people have been identified and handed over to their families while one body remains unidentified.

He added that 23 people are undergoing treatment with six are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Human Rights Commission (RHRC) took cognizance of the incident and issued a notice to the state chief secretary, home secretary, transport commissioner, district magistrate, police commissioner and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairperson.

The commission directed them to submit a detailed report about the incident and provide compensation to the victims by January 1.

RHRC Chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani issued the order on Monday while expressing serious concern on the matter.

He said arbitrary cuts in dividers, improper road designs, issuance of driving licences without proper tests, driver fatigue, hazardous material storage and transportation in public areas, irregular traffic police system, inadequate vehicle maintenance and act of God beyond human control are key reasons behind such catastrophic incidents.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno in which 14 people died and nearly 40 vehicles were engulfed in flames.

More than 30 people who suffered burn injuries in the massive crash are undergoing treatment. PTI SDA OZ OZ