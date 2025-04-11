Vasundhara should talk about entire PCK-ERCP project, instead of only Jhalawar water crisis: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Reacting to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's statement regarding the drinking water crisis in Jhalawar, Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that instead of being selective about Jhalawar, she should talk about the entire Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC)-ERCP Link Project.

Raje on Tuesday had expressed anguish regarding water arrangements in Jhalawar saying , "The officers are sleeping, the people are crying, I will not let this happen", which prompted the opposition Congress to corner the Bhajanlal government.

When asked about her statement, Gehlot told reporters here that she should talk about the PCK-ERCP agreement signed by the BJP government.

"My complaint to Vasundhara ji is that she, who has been the chief minister twice, is only talking about Jhalawar. This is wrong. If she has political integrity, then she should call a press conference and tell whether the new PKC-ERCP has any substance or is truly beneficial," Gehlot said.

It may be noted that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) was envisioned during Raje-led BJP government (2013-18) to address the water needs of eastern Rajasthan districts. When the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot came to power in 2018, work was initiated and the then government demanded that the central government give the ERCP a 'national project' status.

After the Bhajanlal government came to power, the project was renamed as PCK-ERCP link project and an MoU was signed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with the Ministry of Jal Shakti for implementation of the "modified PKC-ERCP" (integration of original PKC with Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project of Rajasthan) in January last year.

Gehlot said that Raje should disclose whether the "modified PKC-ERCP" project really has strength.

"When our government came, we did not tamper with the ERCP (envisioned during Raje's rule) and took her proposal forward. If she has political integrity, then Vasundhara ji should not only talk about Jhalawar, but talk about the whole project. Then it reflect that she is talking about the interests of Rajasthan," he said.

Responding to a question regarding the 'purification' of a temple with Gangajal in Alwar by BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja after the visit of Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Gehlot termed the alleged act as a "blot on humanity." "This is a blot on humanity. Untouchability in the 21st century is shameful. Why is RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat silent on this? If the RSS leaders truly believe Dalits and tribals are Hindus, then who is responsible for such caste-based discrimination in temples? They should talk about it," he said.

"RSS should issue a public appeal condemning untouchability. Incidents like temple purifications reflect the mindset of the RSS and the BJP. If my allegation is incorrect, let them publicly reject such practices and prove they do not support discrimination," the Congress leader said.

Welcoming the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Gehlot said that the entire nation is happy.

He said that the government should take similar action against all fugitives, including economic offenders "The government should target all absconders -- whether they are terrorists or economic offenders," he said. PTI SDA MNK MNK