Vasundhara visits temples in Rajsamand, Banswara ahead of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday offered prayers at Charbhujanath temple and Srinathji temple in Rajsamand, and Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara.

Raje's personal visit to these temples took place a day before the launch of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' by party chief J P Nadda from the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur.

Raje was the BJP's chief ministerial face in past few elections when she led the yatra, but the party has this time said the 2023 poll will be fought on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

The former Rajasthan chief minister, who reached Charbhujantha temple in Rajsamand by a helicopter, said she always visits this temple whenever she does any big work.

“Whenever I do any big work, I always visit Charbhujanath and take blessings. His blessings and the blessings of the public are very important for me. God has always given love and blessings,” she told reporters in Rajsamand after offering her prayers.

The BJP leader then visited Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara and Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara.