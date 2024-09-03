Vattem pump house of Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme flooded following heavy rains

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI) The Vattem pump house of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme in Telangana was flooded following heavy rains in the past few days.

The pump house was flooded as water from chain-link tanks in Nagarkurnool district entered into it, official sources said.

Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman G Chinna Reddy visited the pump house on Tuesday and held a meeting with engineers, they said.

Reddy said the responsibility of dewatering the pump house and bringing it to its normal condition lies with the construction company as it has not handed over the project to the government.

There will be no financial burden on the government, he said.

Reddy suggested to the engineers to take precautions in future in view of the present experience. PTI SJR KH