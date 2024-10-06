Vayalar Award for Asokan Cheruvil's novel 'Kattoorkadavu'

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) Noted writer Asokan Cheruvil has been selected for the prestigious Vayalar Award for his novel "Kattoorkadavu." The award, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust in honour of the renowned poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, consists of a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate of merit, and a sculpture created by the renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman.

The judging panel, consisting of writers Benyamin, Prof K S Ravi Kumar, and Gracy, selected the award winner.

Addressing a press conference, office bearers of the trust said the committee evaluated "Kattoorkadavu" as a narrative of Kerala's political consciousness.

Six books were shortlisted from 330 entries for the final round.

The award will be presented at a ceremony on October 27 at 5.30 PM at the Nishagandhi Auditorium here, which marks the death anniversary of Vayalar Ramavarma.

Last year, the award was given to poet, lyricist, and director Sreekumaran Thampi for his autobiography 'Jeevitham Oru Pendulum.'