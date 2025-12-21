VB-G RAM G a step ahead of MGNREGA: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged that misinformation is being spread about the VB-G RAM G Bill, which he described as a step ahead of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a post on X, the minister said that over Rs 1,51,282 crore will be allocated for the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme to ensure adequate funds for rural employment.

"There is a conspiracy to misguide the country, and false information is being spread, while the truth is that the VB-G RAM G scheme is a step ahead of MGNREGA," Chouhan said.

The minister's post coincided with the day the Bill received the president's assent.

Chouhan announced that the new scheme guarantees 125 days of work instead of the previous 100 days. Additionally, provisions for unemployment allowances have been strengthened, and compensation will be provided for delayed wage payments.

"A budget of Rs 1,51,282 crore has been proposed for the scheme, so that there is enough funds for employment generation and villages can be developed," he said.

"Besides giving a guarantee of 125 days of employment, it also has a provision to ensure small farmers do not face problems during the agricultural season. This law is for the poor," he said.

The VB-G RAM G scheme aims at establishing a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047", by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

It aims to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural India, emphasising "empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation through public works aggregating into forming Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack".